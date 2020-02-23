Securian Asset Management Inc Has $3.16 Million Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.40. 428,274 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

