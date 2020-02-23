Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of SVC stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,278. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.