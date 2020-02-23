Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 2,100 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,527,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,063. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.83. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

