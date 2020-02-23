Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 37,100 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 31.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.25. 2,301,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.16. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $34.59.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

