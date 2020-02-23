Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 986 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

ZBH stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.66. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.17 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

