Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,005,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.40. The stock had a trading volume of 798,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,754. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.96 and a 200 day moving average of $193.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

