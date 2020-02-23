Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VF were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,528,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,948. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

In other VF news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

