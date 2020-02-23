Seele Market Cap Achieves $60.55 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Seele has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Seele has a total market cap of $60.55 million and approximately $30.79 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX, HADAX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00480700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.13 or 0.06547359 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00065526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027740 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004961 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Seele Profile

Seele (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele’s official website is seele.pro.

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit, CoinBene, HADAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.