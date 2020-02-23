Sei Investments Co. Acquires 12,639 Shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.52% of Matthews International worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATW. State Street Corp raised its position in Matthews International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,448 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATW remained flat at $$34.11 during trading hours on Friday. 84,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,092. Matthews International Corp has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.16%. Matthews International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

MATW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

