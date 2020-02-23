Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.42% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000.

Shares of NYSE SRG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22.

In related news, insider Macgeorge David 1,400,000 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

