Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Textron worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,638,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $304,896,000 after buying an additional 825,937 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 747,769 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Textron by 29.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,820,000 after purchasing an additional 341,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Textron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,747,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,545,000 after purchasing an additional 251,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 19.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,285,000 after purchasing an additional 144,791 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,841. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

