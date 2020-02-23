Sei Investments Co. Buys 23,761 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Addus Homecare worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,821,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,826 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 39,538 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,350,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 55,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $97,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,742.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan T. Weaver sold 500 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $46,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,276.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,420 shares of company stock worth $3,482,762. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $98.16. The company had a trading volume of 114,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,264. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.37. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $104.56.

Addus Homecare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

