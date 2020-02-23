Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,503 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.37% of ProAssurance worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,845,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after acquiring an additional 204,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ProAssurance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,405. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,635.82 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $249.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRA. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

