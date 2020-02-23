Sei Investments Co. Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,474,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 363.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 405,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,840 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,111,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 48.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 678,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,131,000 after purchasing an additional 220,668 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $8,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.98. 477,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,075. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.63.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.