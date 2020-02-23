Sei Investments Co. Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ABB were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 122,841 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 50.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in ABB by 56.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 6.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,752,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,843,000 after acquiring an additional 598,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABB traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. 1,423,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,109. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABB. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

