Sei Investments Co. Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $621,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,363,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 95,655 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 21,411 shares in the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra cut shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.60. 5,222,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,269. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.