Sei Investments Co. Has $6.20 Million Position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.66% of Childrens Place worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,607,000 after buying an additional 146,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after buying an additional 37,557 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 4th quarter valued at $2,155,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Childrens Place by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

NASDAQ PLCE traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $69.18. The company had a trading volume of 641,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,367. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average is $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.78. Childrens Place Inc has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley raised Childrens Place to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews purchased 10,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.69 per share, with a total value of $576,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $1,005,274.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Childrens Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.