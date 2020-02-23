Sei Investments Co. Has $6.30 Million Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWE. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWE. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $88.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,483,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,206. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.49.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

