Sei Investments Co. Has $6.36 Million Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 5,505.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $11,845,000.

KMX stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $103.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

