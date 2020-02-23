Sei Investments Co. Has $7.22 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,371 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of KB Home worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in KB Home by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

KBH traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $39.86. 926,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. KB Home has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

