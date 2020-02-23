Sei Investments Co. Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Aecom worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aecom by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,652,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,478,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after buying an additional 1,077,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,949,000 after buying an additional 126,510 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,707,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 618,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

ACM stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. 1,729,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,727. Aecom has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.