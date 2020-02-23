Sei Investments Co. Purchases 12,716 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.82% of The Providence Service worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in The Providence Service by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Providence Service by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Providence Service by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSC traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $71.42. The company had a trading volume of 434,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,498. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The Providence Service Co. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $73.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRSC. BidaskClub raised The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

