Sei Investments Co. Purchases 17,400 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Assurant worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Assurant in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,589,197.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.10. The company had a trading volume of 431,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.56. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

