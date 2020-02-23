Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.27% of Team worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Comerica Bank raised its position in Team by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 61,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Team by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Team by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

TISI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Team in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of TISI traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $14.06. 81,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,652. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $421.15 million, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.54. Team, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Team Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

