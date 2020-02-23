Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Proto Labs worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $98.53. 201,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs Inc has a twelve month low of $88.75 and a twelve month high of $119.98.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

