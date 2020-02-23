Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

Shares of WCG remained flat at $$349.92 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,393. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.56 and a fifty-two week high of $350.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on WCG. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.