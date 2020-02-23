Sei Investments Co. Sells 204,493 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204,493 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 271.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 70,553,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,431,406. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

