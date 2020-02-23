Sei Investments Co. Sells 23,410 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,410 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of nVent Electric worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in nVent Electric by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 15.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Gabelli cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CL King started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 737,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.70. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

