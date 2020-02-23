Sei Investments Co. Sells 37,440 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,440 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Allegheny Technologies worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,133,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after acquiring an additional 226,207 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 169,514 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,685,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. 1,210,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

