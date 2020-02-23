Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,611 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 17.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 63.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.32. 1,722,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

