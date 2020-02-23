Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $13.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Select Bancorp an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

SLCT traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.71. 17,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.39. Select Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in Select Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Select Bancorp by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Select Bancorp by 1,581.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

