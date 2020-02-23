Selfkey (KEY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.08 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Kucoin, Binance and IDEX. Selfkey has a total market cap of $6.20 million and $3.08 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Selfkey has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00480637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $642.48 or 0.06540869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00065601 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00027565 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005082 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,002,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, OKEx, RightBTC, ABCC, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

