Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stake Lifted by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,550 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sempra Energy worth $64,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 474.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $158.43 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $117.26 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

