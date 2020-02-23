Semux (SEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $35,077.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0963 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00035047 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016086 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003071 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002632 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000523 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.