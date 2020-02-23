Sense Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges (SENSE)

Sense (CURRENCY:SENSE) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Sense has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $189.00 worth of Sense was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sense token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Sense has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.03 or 0.02933022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00229819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00143241 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About Sense

Sense launched on August 17th, 2017. Sense’s total supply is 1,455,335,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,816,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Sense is /r/sensetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sense’s official website is www.sensetoken.com. Sense’s official Twitter account is @sensay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sense Token Trading

Sense can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sense directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sense should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sense using one of the exchanges listed above.

