Sentient Coin (SEN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $27,058.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $822,586.00 and approximately $27,058.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.01080418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048710 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00022996 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00219754 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00065808 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004548 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

