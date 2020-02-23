Sentinel Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $40,436.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.