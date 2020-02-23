Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.59 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $4.59 million and $4.60 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,694,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Bilaxy, BitForex, GDAC, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

