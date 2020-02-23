Sentivate Reaches Market Cap of $3.47 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Sentivate has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $171,055.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentivate has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentivate Token Profile

SNTVT is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,269,883,092 tokens. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

