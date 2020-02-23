Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCI. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth approximately $74,908,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 130.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after buying an additional 566,914 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth approximately $8,553,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 39.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 130,224 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 148.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 119,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $7,644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,300 shares of company stock worth $13,291,574. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $52.53 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

