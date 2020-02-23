Shadow Token Trading 117.3% Higher This Week (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded 104.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Shadow Token has a market capitalization of $480,236.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded up 117.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadow Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.98 or 0.02936965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00230174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00143259 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shadow Token Token Trading

Shadow Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

