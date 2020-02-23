Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $594.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

SHW stock traded down $10.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $573.34. The stock had a trading volume of 383,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,217. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $578.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.56. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $410.35 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,771,000 after purchasing an additional 234,396 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,182,000 after purchasing an additional 208,608 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 267,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,332,000 after purchasing an additional 200,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $75,248,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

