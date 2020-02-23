SHIELD (XSH) Reaches One Day Volume of $14.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $101,758.00 and $14.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,898.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.56 or 0.02758008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.04069131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00793252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00864781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00097517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009574 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029375 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00641084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

