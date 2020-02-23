Shift (SHIFT) Price Hits $0.0408 on Exchanges

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Shift has a total market capitalization of $560,788.00 and approximately $2,534.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shift has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. One Shift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, IDAX and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,758,826 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

