Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 169,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $7,454,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $1,296,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 592,000 shares of company stock worth $25,987,776.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 244.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWAV opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -16.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 119.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

