Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.67

News articles about Shopify (TSE:SHOP) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Shopify earned a media sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Pi Financial raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$590.00 to C$830.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$385.00 to C$600.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$413.43.

SHOP stock opened at C$686.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion and a PE ratio of -621.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$615.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$496.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.09. Shopify has a 1 year low of C$242.52 and a 1 year high of C$786.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$413.77, for a total value of C$172,126.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,917.37.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

