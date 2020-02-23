SIBCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $607,881.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $607,881.00 and $381.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,898.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.56 or 0.02758008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.04069131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00793252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00864781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00097517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009574 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029375 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00641084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,225,053 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

