Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -3.57

News headlines about Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Siemens earned a news sentiment score of -3.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

SMAWF stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.53. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

