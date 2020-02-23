Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY opened at $145.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $111.91 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

