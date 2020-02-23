Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $820,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 122,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 54,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,367,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875,336. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

